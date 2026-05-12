Latest NLRB Pick Could Put 4 Key Rulings On Chopping Block

By Joshua Fox and Daniel Dorson ( May 12, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- On April 13, President Donald Trump nominated James Macy to fill the third vacant Republican seat on the National Labor Relations Board and renominated current Democratic NLRB member David Prouty to serve a second term....
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