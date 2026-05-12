Decades After Bombing Conviction, Forensics Don't Hold Up

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 12, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- It was the spring of 1991, and Grand Junction, Colorado, was in a panic. The first pipe bomb went off on Valentine's Day in the local convention center's parking garage, seriously injuring one person. The second exploded in the wheel well of a family's van and killed a 12-year-old girl in the back seat. A 43-year-old man picked up the third bomb in a restaurant parking lot, and it detonated and killed him instantly....