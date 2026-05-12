Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Analysis

Decades After Bombing Conviction, Forensics Don't Hold Up

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 12, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- It was the spring of 1991, and Grand Junction, Colorado, was in a panic. The first pipe bomb went off on Valentine's Day in the local convention center's parking garage, seriously injuring one person. The second exploded in the wheel well of a family's van and killed a 12-year-old girl in the back seat. A 43-year-old man picked up the third bomb in a restaurant parking lot, and it detonated and killed him instantly....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies