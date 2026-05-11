Tech School Fights Fees After Ex-Admin's Firing Case Win
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 11, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Upper Bucks County Technical School in Pennsylvania has asked a federal judge not to award a former administrator all requested legal fees and litigation costs or adjust his award for taxes after winning his suit claiming he was fired for criticizing a COVID-19 mask exemption policy....
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