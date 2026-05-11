EPA Faces Skepticism Over Steel Mill Rule Deadline Delay
By Jared Foretek ( May 11, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared to splinter Monday on whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Clean Air Act when it delayed compliance deadlines for iron and steel mill pollution standards and said that the previous deadlines would be impracticable....
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