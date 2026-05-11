Transgender Minor Patients Seek To Block DOJ Subpoenas

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 11, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A group of families asked a Maryland federal judge over the weekend to block the U.S. Department of Justice from obtaining private medical records of thousands of transgender minors across the country, saying subpoenas sent to medical providers violate their privacy....
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