Justices Clear Way For Ala.'s Gerrymandered Map In Midterms

By Lauren Berg ( May 11, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opened the door for Alabama to use electoral maps that the justices previously found unconstitutionally diluted Black residents' voting power, following the court's recent ruling limiting the Voting Rights Act's use in challenging racial discrimination in congressional redistricting....
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