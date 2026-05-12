EQT Ups Bid To £9.4B In 'Final Offer' For Intertek

By Tom Fish ( May 12, 2026, 12:12 PM BST) -- Private equity firm EQT AB said Tuesday that it has intensified its pursuit of Intertek Group PLC, unveiling what it called a "final proposal" valued at £9.4 billion ($12.7 billion) for the British laboratory testing company....
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