Michigan Dems Noncommittal On Trump's Judicial Pick
By Courtney Bublé ( May 12, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Michigan's two Democratic senators played it coy on Tuesday when asked if they would support the district court nominee for their state that the president announced the night before....
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