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Akin Adds 4 PE Attys From Sidley, Gains New Practice Head

By Andrea Keckley ( May 13, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced Wednesday that it has welcomed four private equity attorneys to its New York and London offices, with three returning to the firm, including one who will lead the private equity practice....

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