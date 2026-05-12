CFTC's Selig Says AI Regulations May Be On The Horizon
By Jessica Corso ( May 12, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig said Tuesday that his agency may introduce regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence by exchanges and other regulated entities as a newly created innovation task force has started meeting with companies expressing an interest in the new technology....
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