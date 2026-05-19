What Model Risk Guidance Update Means For Banks

By John Coleman, Caroline Stapleton and Jeffrey Naimon ( May 19, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- On April 17, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. jointly issued revised guidance on model risk management, replacing the framework that had governed banks' model risk practices since 2011.[1]...
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