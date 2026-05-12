Webster Investor Challenges 'Flawed' $12B Santander Merger

By Lauren Berg ( May 12, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Webster Financial Corp. shareholder is challenging what he calls the bank's "deeply flawed, self-interested sale" to Banco Santander SA for $12 billion, telling a Connecticut state court that the proposed deal undervalues Webster while enriching its CEO with a tripled salary and $10 million "signing bonus."...
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