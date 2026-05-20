Engaging With FDA's New Complete Response Letter Policy

By Paul Rodel, Paul Rubin and Melissa Runsten ( May 20, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An April 20 citizen petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put renewed focus on the agency's new practice of releasing complete response letters, or CRLs, in near real time, including for pending or withdrawn applications....
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