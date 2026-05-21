What Fed. Circ.'s Poultry Patent Ruling Says About 'About'

By Abdullah Akhtar and James De Vellis ( May 21, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's May 4 decision in Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc. v. Safe Foods Corp. highlights how approximation language in patent claims may affect not only litigation outcomes, but also business decisions involving portfolio value, competitive positioning and prosecution strategy.[1]...
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