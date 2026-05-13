Hefty 'Recycling' Bags Are Trash, Connecticut Court Told

By Brian Steele ( May 12, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Workers at material recovery facilities in Connecticut would throw out plastic bags that Reynolds Consumer Products marketed as "recycling" bags because they could get tangled in machinery, an environmental analyst testified Tuesday as a trial in the state's unfair trade practices lawsuit got underway....
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