SEC Inks $2.6M Settlements Over High-Yield Fraud Claims
By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 13, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A purported financial services firm and two of its executives have agreed to pay over $2.6 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims they were part of a $26 million scheme to defraud would-be investors in purported high-yield investment programs that never actually happened....
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