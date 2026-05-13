Homeaglow To Pay $2.3M In Wash. AG's Deceptive Ad Suit
By Ben Adlin ( May 12, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Cleaning service Homeaglow Inc. agreed Monday to pay $2.25 million to resolve claims by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General that the company tricked customers into joining a $59-per-month recurring membership plan that carried "exorbitant" cancellation fees....
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