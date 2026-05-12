DC Circ. Asks Why Gov't Used 'Toxic' Detail In Crypto Trial
By Nadia Dreid ( May 12, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem sure which way to come down Tuesday morning on the various arguments put forth by the convicted operator of the Bitcoin Fog crypto mixer in an attempt to overturn his conviction....
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