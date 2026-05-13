6th Circ. Says Kentucky Judicial Hopefuls May Tout Ideology

By Emily Sawicki ( May 13, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Kentucky judicial hopefuls are cleared to discuss their political leanings on the campaign trail, according to a precedential ruling by the Sixth Circuit, which permanently enjoined the state's Judicial Conduct Commission from pursuing an enforcement action against two candidates who described themselves as "conservatives" and "Republicans" amid the 2022 election season....
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