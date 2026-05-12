Micron Foe Owes $8M 'Patent Troll' Bond, Idaho Court Says
By Lauren Berg ( May 12, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge said Tuesday "the time has finally come" for Longhorn IP and its Katana Silicon Technologies unit to pay an $8 million bond imposed three years ago under a state law against "patent trolls" after they alleged Micron Technology made memory devices that infringe their semiconductor patents....
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