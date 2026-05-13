Texas Atty Must Pay $5M For Groping Opposing Counsel
By Lynn LaRowe ( May 13, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court on Wednesday refused to disturb a $5 million jury verdict against a San Antonio lawyer for grabbing the buttocks of opposing counsel at the courthouse where they were arguing a family law proceeding in 2019....
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