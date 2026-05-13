NC Charter School Defeats Black Teacher's Racial Bias Suit
By Hayley Fowler ( May 13, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A public charter school in North Carolina scored a pretrial victory in a Black teacher's racial discrimination suit after a federal judge found race was not a determinative factor in his termination and the school board had a legitimate reason to fire him for unsatisfactory job performance....
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