Fed. Circ. Won't Save Actelion's Suit Over Hypertension Drug

By Theresa Schliep ( May 13, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's rejection of Actelion Pharmaceuticals' patent case against Viatris Inc. over its planned generic version of Actelion's hypertension drug, finding no issues with the court's approach to pH measurement in the patent....
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