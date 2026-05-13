Murdaugh Murder Conviction Overturned By SC High Court

By Parker Quinlan ( May 13, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a double murder conviction and ordered a new trial for disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, finding the jury in his first trial was biased by a clerk of court who allegedly sought a guilty verdict in a ploy to juice sales of her book about the trial....
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