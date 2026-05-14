Water Utilities Urge DC Circ. To Toss EPA PFAS Regs Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 14, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A trade association for local public clean water utilities is urging the D.C. Circuit to affirm the dismissal of a suit from a group of farmers alleging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hasn't adequately regulated so-called forever chemicals, saying the plaintiffs' suit risks interfering with their ability to do their jobs....
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