Trump Seeks Circuit Seats For 2 Judges He Appointed
By Courtney Bublé ( May 18, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent picks for the Eighth and Tenth Circuits mark the first time in his second administration that he's seeking to elevate judges he appointed in his first term....
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