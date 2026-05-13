Dems Target Ethics, Illicit Finance In Crypto Bill Amendments

By Aislinn Keely ( May 13, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers have offered over 100 amendments ahead of the Senate banking committee's Thursday markup of its latest proposal to regulate crypto markets, with Democrats proposing the lion's share of changes in an effort to add ethics language and beef up provisions addressing crypto's use in illicit finance....
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