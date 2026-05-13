Washington Hits Providence Health With Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( May 13, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Washington slapped Providence Health & Services with a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the health system routinely rejected accommodation requests from pregnant employees, denying them spaces to pump breast milk, seating and schedule flexibility to attend doctor appointments....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.