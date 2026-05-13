Judge Says LegalForce Must Pay $93K After Losing TM Suit

By Elliot Weld ( May 13, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC to pay nearly $93,000 in fees and costs to the company that operates LawFirms.com, finding the case to be exceptional because LegalForce alleged facts it knew were false and took steps to obscure other facts that showed its case was meritless....
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