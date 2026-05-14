Mindful Severance Clause Tips Before NLRB Rethinks Limits
By Daniel Johns ( May 14, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's April 7 decision in Prime Communications LP hinted that the board may soon revisit the issue of the legality of nondisparagement and confidentiality provisions in severance agreements....
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