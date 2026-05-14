Insider Trading Case Shows BigLaw Associate Vetting Gaps

By Chris Villani ( May 14, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A BigLaw attorney who was able to move through three major firms while allegedly orchestrating a massive insider trading scheme may have been aided by relatively loose hiring practices for associates that firms may consider strengthening moving forward, recruiting experts told Law360....
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