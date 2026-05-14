Ingredion Makes £2.7B Bid For UK Rival Tate & Lyle
By Tom Fish ( May 14, 2026, 3:40 PM BST) -- Tate & Lyle PLC said Thursday rival food ingredients group Ingredion Inc. of the U.S. has tabled a preliminary takeover offer that could value the British company at £2.74 billion ($3.7 billion)....
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