Senate Banking Committee Advances Landmark Crypto Bill
By Aislinn Keely ( May 14, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The latest version of a bill to regulate crypto markets advanced out of the Senate banking committee on Thursday in a vote that saw two Democrats break with their colleagues to support the measure, though they warned their continued support is contingent upon adding ethics language and other updates before the bill reaches the Senate floor....
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