Ogletree Fights Atty's Discovery Bid For DQ Push In Bias Suit

By Lynn LaRowe ( May 14, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court should deny a bid for discovery aimed at disqualifying Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC from defending a security company against discrimination claims because the request stems from the plaintiff's lawyer's "personal grievances," the company said Thursday....
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