United Rentals, Ex-Worker Strike Deal In Noncompete Suit

By Aaron Keller ( May 14, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- United Rentals Inc. on Thursday asked a Connecticut federal judge to approve a permanent injunction blocking a former North Carolina salesperson from working for a competitor within 100 miles of United's Raleigh branch office through mid-January 2027, ending a 4-month-old noncompete suit....
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