USPTO Data Error Kept Patent Assignment Files From Public

By Ryan Davis ( May 18, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office data indicates the office mistakenly kept hundreds of thousands of records of patent ownership transfers from becoming public for years, according to researchers who analyzed the files, an error that experts say could cause complications for anyone who relied on the incomplete data....
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