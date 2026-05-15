Payments Co. Cliq Must Pay $6.5M For Violating FTC Deal
By Aislinn Keely ( May 15, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has directed Cliq Inc. and its executives to pay a $6.5 million sanction over the Federal Trade Commission's claims the payment processor violated the terms of a 2015 settlement by continuing to work with high-risk merchants that allegedly defrauded customers....
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