Brown-Forman Rejects $15B Takeover Offer, More Rumors
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( May 14, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Alcoholic drink maker Brown-Forman rejected rival Sazerac's $15 billion takeover offer; fintech Digital Asset is seeking a $2 billion valuation with its latest funding round; and shoemaker Skechers has upped its offer to settle an investor lawsuit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.