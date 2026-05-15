ABA Section Votes To Scrap Law School DEI Standards

By Emma Cueto ( May 15, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's legal education section on Friday voted to eliminate its requirements that law schools show a commitment to diversity in their student body in order to remain accredited, a policy that has been under fire since a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in higher education....
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