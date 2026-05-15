6th Circ. OKs Immunity In Louisville, Ky., Traffic Stop Shooting
By Parker Quinlan ( May 15, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that a Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officer is shielded by qualified immunity from a civil rights lawsuit filed against the officer after he shot and killed an armed-robbery suspect who had driven his car into police during a traffic stop....
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