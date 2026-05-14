Squires Lays Out Principles For Patent Review Discretion

By Hailey Konnath ( May 14, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John A. Squires issued a precedential decision Thursday outlining the principles underlying his discretion in instituting America Invents Act reviews, emphasizing that Congress intended such reviews to be an alternative to costly and lengthy litigation....
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