Getty Gets UK OK For $3.7B Shutterstock Deal With News Sale
By Tom Fish ( May 15, 2026, 2:49 PM BST) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it will allow Getty Images to buy its rival Shutterstock if Shutterstock sells its editorial arm to address concerns around news content supply in the U.K....
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