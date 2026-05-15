Girardi Trial Judge Josephine Staton To Take Senior Status

By Ryan Boysen ( May 15, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge who sentenced disgraced trial attorney Tom Girardi to prison for wire fraud last year has announced that she'll be taking senior status in the fall, allowing President Donald Trump to appoint her successor....
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