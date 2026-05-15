Model Jury Instructions Provide Next Step In Aligning DTSA

By Amy Candido ( May 15, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Defend Trade Secrets Act turned 10 on May 15, and the Sedona Conference's Working Group 12 on trade secret law marked the milestone by publishing the first comprehensive set of model jury instructions for the statute....
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