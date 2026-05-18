Half The Nation's Bar Apps Could Remove Rape Questions

By Cara Bayles ( May 18, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- By next year, it's possible that about half of U.S. jurisdictions will have amended character and fitness questions to avoid dredging up aspiring lawyers' sexual trauma. But while advocates hail the reforms as progress, concerns linger about the patchwork this could create across the country....
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