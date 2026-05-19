Ex-Trader Says Crypto Co.'s Bid For Sanctions Is 'Unfounded'
By Hayley Fowler ( May 19, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A former trader said a cryptocurrency company is using an "unfounded" characterization of his deposition conduct to seek sanctions and lend credence to facts it hasn't otherwise been able to prove in its suit accusing him of usurping $8.1 million in digital assets....
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