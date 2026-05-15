4 Key Issues Enviro Attys Are Watching In The Farm Bill

By Gautama Mehta ( May 15, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The federal Farm Bill, now before the U.S. Senate, may face a rehash of fights that nearly derailed its passage in the House, including the rumored reintroduction of controversial pesticide provisions that had been stripped to advance the bill....
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