IRS Asks Fed. Circ. To Overturn COVID-Era Deadline Ruling

By Kat Lucero ( May 15, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The IRS announced Friday that it will ask the Federal Circuit to overturn a claims court decision allowing a California business owner to recover penalties and interest he had tried to get refunded during the COVID-19 pandemic, challenging an interpretation that offered potential relief for others. ...
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