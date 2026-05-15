Colo. Governor Reduces Ex-Election Clerk's Sentence
By Rachel Konieczny ( May 15, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday commuted the nine-year prison sentence of former Mesa County clerk and recorder Tina Peters to over four years for an election-related scheme in which she baselessly asserted the 2020 presidential election was stolen and assisted with the unlawful access to election equipment....
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