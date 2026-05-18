Latham Guides Anglo American On Up-To-$3.9B Coal Biz Sale
By Najiyya Budaly ( May 18, 2026, 10:55 AM BST) -- Mining giant Anglo American said Monday that it will sell coal mines in Australia to a Britain-based miner for up to $3.875 billion in a move to simplify its business ahead of a $52 billion merger with Canada's Teck Resources....
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